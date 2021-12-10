Letter: Choices have consequences as pandemic continues

In Fairfax for the Thanksgiving weekend, I noticed that masks were worn by very nearly everyone, even outdoors. This strongly contrasts with the discouraging laxity we observe around Roanoke in the use of such a simple but significant protective practice.

One might expect that an elevated concern for self-protection, which leads some to carry firearms in public or display “Don’t tread on me” license plates, would be paired with a demand that every person get vaccinated and wear a mask in any public setting, since foregoing those proven safeguards nakedly exposes one’s self, as well as others, to harm.

Choosing to refuse vaccination and masking supports the continued development of the COVID-19 virus and prevents its eradication. The blighting impact on the economy, especially on small businesses and their workers is evident. Socially, many of the features which enhance life are reduced or stopped, such as club meetings, entertainment, cultural and many institutional activities, besides just simple gatherings of friends. It must also be noted that the education of schoolchildren is disrupted.