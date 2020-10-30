 Skip to main content
Letter: Choose the lesser of the evils
Letter: Choose the lesser of the evils

I am so sick of the children in Congress! I just read that the Democrats are going to “play hardball” if the Republicans push through a Supreme Court nominee and then they take the Senate and the presidency in the November election. Question, where does that leave the American public who are expecting them to go to Washington and govern?! This type of childish behavior is why I do not vote for an incumbent for any office under the presidency, and I only vote for an incumbent president if his opponent is worse or he has actually done a decent job.

Yeah for America, we get to vote in another Presidential election where we have to choose the lesser of the evils, instead of the best candidate. Homesteading in Alaska off the grid is sounding better every day!

M. Starkey, Roanoke

