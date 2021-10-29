Letter: Choosing ideology over fact is tragic

Thank you for your Oct. 16 news article titled, “Some find smallpox inoculation talk offensive.”

The enslaved African man mentioned in the article was named Onesimus and it is important that his name be spoken. Onesimus’ enslaver was the Puritan divine Cotton Mather, who achieved notoriety by his vigorous and extremely political defense of the Salem witch persecutions.

But, to his credit, Mather had the good sense to believe Onesimus when he told him about how Africans successfully practiced inoculation for smallpox. This took place in 1721, when Boston was being devastated by the disease. As a result, Mather became an early proponent of inoculation and together with a local physician, Zabdiel Boylston, encouraged the inoculation of as many Bostonians as possible, saving numerous lives.

But their effort was opposed by clergy who believed inoculation was “against God’s will,” and that only God should determine who lived or died. The opposition became violent when someone threw an incendiary device through Mather’s window, in an attempt to punish him for his beliefs and actions.