Letter: Chris Daniels was made for the job of school board

Daniels was made for school board

Forty-two years ago, a young man left Penn State University, and, carrying his worldly possessions in the back of an old Studebaker he passed through here while headed out to his grandparents’ home in Baytown, Texas. His grandfather had retired from a Gulf oil company and offered to help him find work on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico.

However, as usual, life just happened, and it didn’t follow his plans. That young man met a Virginia gal who instantly stole his heart, so he stayed here on the Blue Ridge and never left. They got married and raised a family together. Neither one of them was born here, but what that couple had found was the best place in the world to live: Bedford County.

That young man was me. And like Chris Daniels and many others, I have traveled and lived in all sorts of places. My folks raised me to respect others regardless of where they came from or their particular circumstances.

Chris is seeking election to a full term on the Bedford County School Board. He hit the ground running when he was appointed to fill the unexpired term for District 7. My neighbors here in the 7th can already see how hard he will work to represent them and their children.

We need more parents on the school board and Chris Daniels was made for the job. He has my complete confidence and gratitude for stepping forward for our kids, and he has my full support.

John Briscoe, Thaxton