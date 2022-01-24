Letter: Christian nationalism is not the answer

I do not have a problem with people being free to live their lives in accordance with what are called Judeo-Christian values. But I do have a problem with those who profess such values taking over society and then using civil government as a bully pulpit from which to impose their beliefs, values and mores on everyone else.

Freedom of religion has to be for everyone, not just Christians nor even just people of faith. For this reason church and state must remain separate. Christian nationalism is not the answer.

There is a distinction to be made between Judeo-Christian values and Judeo-Christian chauvinism. I have no use for religious conservatives who complain loudly if they perceive themselves as being persecuted and then have no qualms about persecuting or discriminating against those who do not believe as they believe.

I would think they of all people would know better than to do unto others as they themselves would not want to be done unto.

Perhaps one day there will be a revival of Judeo-Christian values in our society. But it will not come from our current crop of religious conservatives. They forfeited what was left of their moral credibility by supporting Donald Trump. Nobody is going to listen to them with regard to abortion, same-sex marriage, salvation or anything else. They can only preach to their own choir.

Gregory K. Thompson, Bedford