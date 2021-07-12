Letter: Churches should pay real estate taxes

It is time for churches to begin paying real estate taxes. Churches no longer can claim religious exemption based on their mission of serving souls, not governments, as they did in the middle ages and still do in some parts of the world.

My case in point is the blatant use of political power on display by the Roman Catholic Church bishops in the United States. Reports from Wisconsin also claim that Catholic leaders have told members that they cannot vote for Democrats and remain Catholic. Now, on the federal stage, the United States Conference of Bishops indicate their willingness to refuse Holy Communion to President Joe Biden because, although he personally is anti-abortion, in his political role, he will not oppose the law that allows abortion.

It appears that the church is not only acting like a Mafia mob against women but now have used their power to pressure a president of the United States to bend to their power. It is time for our secular government to overpower the brokers of power over women's bodies. The Catholic church leaders are hypocritical to claim they serve souls when they actively and publicly pressure elected officials. Let them pay taxes, that is the American way!

Dianne Rhody-Scott, Pearisburg