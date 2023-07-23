Cities should rethink lengthy fireworks

Fireworks are an integral component of July 4 festivities. I wholeheartedly agree. Five to 10 minutes of colorful fireworks explosions should be sufficient for a celebration. However, many towns and cities extend their fireworks for 30 minutes and even longer. What a waste of money!

Even a national broadcaster commented on the great cost of such displays. I am sure that it would surprise many people if some investigative reporter could gather data on the costs of such displays in several cities. This cost could then be extrapolated across the country. Just think how these monies could have been better spent to help feed the poor, fund disease research, assist humane societies, etc.

If each town or city that puts on an excessive display would limit their display to 10 minutes and then publicly announce that they are donating the remaining money to a charitable cause, I’m sure that it would be well-received by the majority of their citizens. It would also be a blessing to the many pets and other wildlife that are traumatized by the excessively long and loud explosions.

Donald Linzey, Blacksburg