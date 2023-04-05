Why is the city of Roanoke trying to develop the Evans Spring area? Would it be so that they can collect more real estate taxes? It would be in the city of Roanoke's best interest not to allow housing to be built in the Evans Spring area. Should new housing happen in the Evans Spring area, that would add to the already overworked and underpaid Roanoke solid waste management employees. Not only that, why does the city feel the need to develop all vacant land lying within their jurisdiction?