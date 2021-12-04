Letter: City has responsibility for safe downtown

Some 44 years ago when my husband and I moved to Roanoke from Brooklyn, N.Y., we both frequented the downtown area of Roanoke and especially the market area. At that time the market had several XXX rated movie shops along with more family friendly businesses. Downtown was a virtual ghost town.
It has taken years and years for our downtown to become a thriving business area and to develop housing. However, it will not take much to undo the progress that has been made. Residents who do not feel safe have many choices of places to live in the area. Businesses that rely on street traffic can easily lose their customer base.
Homelessness is horrific! Those of us who are more fortunate must continue to work toward a solution and support the existing shelters, services and facilities. We must also remember that by losing residents and businesses from the city we are decimating our tax base, which supports the services that benefit everyone throughout Roanoke.
Allowing people to camp on the streets and harass business customers and other residents will not help solve the problem. It can only make it worse. When shelters have available places, it only makes sense to require those who live on the streets to use them. This newspaper has recently reported that "Although shelter exists, operators enforce codes of conduct that prompt some homeless people to stay out or get them kicked out."
All citizens whether housed or not have responsibilities to their community. Their rights as individuals do not abrogate those responsibilities. It is not unreasonable for a facility to have codes of conduct for the safety and well being of its staff and residents. Roanoke already houses most of the support agencies and facilities for the homeless in our region and clearly does care about those in need. The city also has a responsibility to all its citizens to provide a safe and sanitary downtown in which they can freely go about their daily activities.
Diane Stavola, Roanoke