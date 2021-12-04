Letter: City has responsibility for safe downtown

Some 44 years ago when my husband and I moved to Roanoke from Brooklyn, N.Y., we both frequented the downtown area of Roanoke and especially the market area. At that time the market had several XXX rated movie shops along with more family friendly businesses. Downtown was a virtual ghost town.

It has taken years and years for our downtown to become a thriving business area and to develop housing. However, it will not take much to undo the progress that has been made. Residents who do not feel safe have many choices of places to live in the area. Businesses that rely on street traffic can easily lose their customer base.

Homelessness is horrific! Those of us who are more fortunate must continue to work toward a solution and support the existing shelters, services and facilities. We must also remember that by losing residents and businesses from the city we are decimating our tax base, which supports the services that benefit everyone throughout Roanoke.