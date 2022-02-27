Letter: City leaders must do better on safety

Roanoke is an example of a city that is listed on the top of the unsafest cities in the nation. T

he high crimes and shootings in this beloved city are, continuously, harming the innocent and younger people; the authorities and the elected officials have not taken the correct initiatives to reduce such actions.

Converting Roanoke to a safer city is not impossible, and the local government ought to draw a plan and work in close cooperation with the citizens to transform the city.

The law of banning firearms from the public parks and the municipal building of Roanoke City did not have an impact in reducing shootings and decreasing violence.

The shootings always occur in the neighborhoods, convenience stores, or areas populated with youths. Therefore, such a law did not shift Roanoke to a safer city nor could it save the citizens’ lives.

The council members' and the mayor of Roanoke’s mentalities are not freed from the liberal ideology, and they are not distinguished from the rest of the liberals across the nation. The majority of city council members and the mayor, Sherman Lea, are from the city and they are not strangers to the situations in the community.

The question is: why are they unable to reduce crimes and shootings in the city?

The increase in shootings has cost the lives of people in Roanoke, specifically the young men and boys. This should send an alert to the elected officials in the city to realize the failure of their policy. Representing the people of Roanoke does not consist in increasing property taxes and adding fees on grocery bags; safety must be the concern of the city government to reach its obligation in serving people.

Reducing crimes in Roanoke requires bold actions and courageous leaders who prioritize the people and put the city’s safety ahead of their political interests. It is time to hold the city council and the mayor responsible for the safety of Roanoke, and ask them for engagement and transparency with the citizens.

Serwan Zangana, Roanoke