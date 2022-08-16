Letter: City should have handled Williamson Road process better

It is bad behavior on city management’s part and city council to “force feed” the Williamson Road project on the residents and businesses in that area. It would have been much better “governing” if, when the city knew funds were available (my guess is they have known it for a good while), they had immediately engaged the businesses and residents on Williamson Road. There could have been a constructive exchange of ideas with input from the citizens. Then the city could have presented an acceptable plan and requested the money for the project.