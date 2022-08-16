Letter: City should have handled Williamson Road process better

It is bad behavior on city management’s part and city council to “force feed” the Williamson Road project on the residents and businesses in that area. It would have been much better “governing” if, when the city knew funds were available (my guess is they have known it for a good while), they had immediately engaged the businesses and residents on Williamson Road. There could have been a constructive exchange of ideas with input from the citizens. Then the city could have presented an acceptable plan and requested the money for the project.
Instead the city drew up the plan, as usual behind closed doors, and as usual the city council didn’t question it. The big question is why did the city wait so late in the game, three hours before the deadline to apply? Why, because the city wants to keep the citizens in the dark! I thought we lived in a democracy. Apparently not. Hopefully the Nov. 8 council election will change that.
Winfred Noell, Roanoke