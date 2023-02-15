City should start over on Williamson Road plans

The article on the Virginia Department of Transportation road projects in the area, (“Upgrades endorsed for Orange Avenue,” Jan. 28) got it half right.

However, the comment that the VDOT plan is “a strategic reworking of part of Williamson Road in Roanoke to enhance safety and traffic flow” is not the case. Quite the reverse.

Many see this plan as not improving safety at all and making traffic flow worse, by far.

Unnamed state-hired engineers proposed what is called a “road diet” that would change two lanes in each direction to one lane plus a turn lane and bike lanes. The businesses and residents of the Williamson Road area think this is counterproductive and oppose such a plan.

We have provided Roanoke’s city council with “road diet” projects that were done and then had to be un-done from Los Angeles to Talequah, Oklahoma, to Gainesville, Florida, with others across the country being rejected before being built. The costs of reversion are expensive. An estimate in Alexandria was over $700,000.

Another statement in the article that part of Williamson Road “is a relatively perilous byway for motorists and pedestrians” is also inaccurate. This is based on some unnamed and unknown “analysts” who base their claims on a five-year period with no comparison with any other five-year period in history. No valid comparison of accidents over time has been made.

In addition, of the total accidents, 359 or 72% occurred at the Orange Avenue intersection, which is not part of the VDOT plan!

That is why businesses and residents have come together to form a new Williamson Road organization, the Williamson Road Community Forum. It is the first time the area has had a combined business and residential organization.

We have offered alternatives to the city plan that make a lot more sense, including a shared pathway off the road instead of two bike lanes and sidewalks.

Our hope is that the city, with VDOT’s help, will develop a new plan based on community input. The city needs to reach out and include the community, hold community meetings, get community input and develop a Williamson Road improvement plan that the community actually wants.

We will be asking the city council to start over and do it right this time. We hope you will agree and support the WRCF and its goals.

Clay McClintock, WRCF Co-chair, Roanoke

Bill Tanger,

WRCF Co-chair, Hollins

Virginia needs commonsense campaign finance legislation

As a political science student at Virginia Tech, I was surprised by the sequence of events described in Luke Weir’s Feb. 1 article: “Senate sends Suetterlein campaign finance bill back to committee.” It is shocking to me that a bill prohibiting legislators from accepting campaign contributions during special legislative sessions, a very basic safeguard that is already in place for regular legislative sessions, would be dismissed in such an undemocratic way. Specifically, by one member forcing a voice vote, the bill which successfully passed through committee, and was sent back to the same committee too late for it to be reviewed.

Virginia is unique in that there are no caps on campaign contributions. Two-thirds of donations over $50,000 come from wealthy individuals, corporations and special interest groups. Too often, these donors use financial influence over the legislative process to give themselves exceptions or special privileges not available to other Virginians. In those cases, the money transferred becomes more of a bribe than a donation.

Since 2018, there have been special sessions every year. In 2021 and 2022, some of the important laws considered during special sessions covered coal tax credits, firearms purchases, absentee voting, marijuana legalization and state income tax deductions for educators. There are special interest groups already intensively lobbying the legislators on each of those issues. The idea that big donors can also make a payment to the legislators’ campaign funds while they are voting on bills is just wrong. Even worse, in Virginia it is perfectly legal for candidates to use those campaign funds to pay their personal expenses.

These lax rules contribute to Virginia’s abysmal ranking of 46 of 51 jurisdictions in the Coalition for Integrity’s S.W.A.M.P. Index. Dozens of sensible bills have been proposed to remedy this unethical situation, but despite strong public support, they are routinely killed by our legislators. “Generation Z” has patriotically stepped up to vote in large numbers. Now we must insist that our legislators focus on commonsense campaign finance legislation rather than their own financial interests.

Kate Schiller,

Blacksburg