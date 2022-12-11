Letter: City's park land should not be for sale

Once again the city of Roanoke is trying to sell our valuable park land for commercial development, according to the Nov. 8 article "Former Fishburn Park caretaker’s cottage could become a coffee shop." Owen McGuire’s op-ed "The proposal for the Fishburn Caretaker’s Cabin is a bad deal" [Nov. 19] explains why rezoning this property to commercial is a terrible idea — $10 for over an acre of prime land is outrageous!

A few years ago, Roanoke tried to sell part of our neighborhood’s Fallon Park land for a gas station! Our neighborhood, the Neighborhood President’s Council and people throughout the city protested the selling of part of Fallon Park and we won.

This isn’t the first time the city has tried to sell off part of Fishburn Park. The last time they did was also only a few years ago. Over 600 people from across the city signed a petition posted in Fishburn Park that says: “We petition Roanoke City Council to remove the notice of sale to develop Fishburn Park. It’s important to protect our green space and historic buildings for future generations.”

There’s plenty of gray and brown land throughout Roanoke that can be developed. The city needs to respect and protect our park land.

Why did the city manager ignore two letters from the Parks and Rec Advisory board asking to remove the historic house in Fishburn Park from the for-sale list and work with the experienced developers willing to renovate the house for free? Why does the city waste citizens’ time with engagement meetings and advisory boards only to try to implement a behind-door deal to make a few people rich at the expense of the rest of us?

The Roanoke City Council needs to reject the proposed contract and instruct the city manager to work with people to renovate the house.

E. Duane Howard, Roanoke