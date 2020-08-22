 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Civil War ended more than 100 years ago
0 comments

Letter: Civil War ended more than 100 years ago

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

With the removal of Confederate leaders statues in Richmond and other cities, it did not take long for Roanoke City Council to jump on the Confederacy bashing bandwagon, proposing the elimination of Lee Plaza in downtown Roanoke. I would guess their next two initiatives would be the removal of all reference to Lee Highway in Roanoke and eliminating all Virginia and US history documents in public schools that have pictures of Confederate soldiers or their statues.

The Civil War ended more than 100 years ago!

DENNIS BROWN

ROANOKE

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: The USPS and the vote

The November election is less than three months away and our ability to vote is in jeopardy. Trump chose Republican fundraiser and major Trump…

Letters

Letter: Our flag, respected

The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs was the first venue to hold a professional athletic event with fans since the COVID-19 virus cl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert