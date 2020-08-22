Letter: Civil War ended more than 100 years ago

With the removal of Confederate leaders statues in Richmond and other cities, it did not take long for Roanoke City Council to jump on the Confederacy bashing bandwagon, proposing the elimination of Lee Plaza in downtown Roanoke. I would guess their next two initiatives would be the removal of all reference to Lee Highway in Roanoke and eliminating all Virginia and US history documents in public schools that have pictures of Confederate soldiers or their statues.
The Civil War ended more than 100 years ago!
DENNIS BROWN
ROANOKE
