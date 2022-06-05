Letter: Classroom discussions of racism can counter conspiracy theories

The May 22 editorial "Classroom discussions of racism can counter racist conspiracy theories" effectively described the importance of classroom discussions of racism.

The tragic potential effects of racism fill our daily news. The photos of grieving family members reeling from the shootings first in Buffalo and now again in Uvalde, Texas, should be etched indelibly in our collective memories.

As our society inevitably clashes again about how to address gun violence and racism, it is important that we step back and try to learn from what we know about the corroding influences on those young men who killed so many innocent children and adults.

The shooter in Buffalo appeared drawn to the racist notion of the "great replacement theory," as was the accused shooter at the El Paso Walmart in 2019, who wrote that he was "defending my county from cultural and ethnic replacement."

They accessed information on these racist beliefs through the internet and through the unfounded racist pronouncements of Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

At the same time our teachers are being muzzled and threatened regarding most any effort to teach the racial history of the United States, youth and adults are being bombarded constantly with divisive narratives that lead to tragic outcomes.

The temptation to respond with calls for limits on gun access and restrictions on internet content run into the frustrating quagmire of power politics.

In the meantime, what are our children thinking when they hear about another school shooting? Who are they turning to?

Hopefully, their parents are a source of comfort and guidance. But historically, our teachers have been a primary source of comfort while presenting the lesson of history that help show how we as a society can atone for previous failures and work together for a better, safer, inclusive future.

But what do those teachers do now? What if a student asks "why are children being killed in their schools" or “what is this thing called the 'great replacement theory'"?

Our teachers, who are fonts of knowledge and comfort, cannot engage safely in these types of discussions. Classroom discussions of racism can counter racist conspiracy theories. Why are we abandoning our children to the confusing voices of hatred and division?

Grant Revell, Mechanicsville