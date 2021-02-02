Letter: Clean up election process

An open letter to Gov. Ralph Northam and our Virginia legislators:

We have just come through the most chaotic election process I have ever witnessed in my lifetime. While there were no reported security breaches or other unlawful practices that took place at Virginia polling places, it is up to each state to have in place strong, clearly defined election laws. I strongly urge you and the Virginia legislature to make it a priority to review our state’s election laws. I urge you to:

• Require that poll books be purged of deceased people. It should be incumbent upon families to report a voter’s death so they can be removed from the roll. This will eliminate “dead people” voting.

• Make it a law that mail-in ballot signatures must match what is on file with the registrar.

• Remove arbitrary mail-in ballot voting; make it a law that a person must show extenuating circumstances to vote absentee.

• Make it a punishable offense for poll watchers to be denied access to polling places, and stipulate that they be allowed to observe voting at a distance where they can clearly observe the voting process.

• Strengthen legislation making it a crime for people to solicit votes for pay, or for people to sell their vote.