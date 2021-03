Noel Taylor would not believe now how dirty the streets of Roanoke have become. When he was Mayor of our city, our hometown won clean city awards. Now our streets are littered and have debris on curbs. Roanoke needs to fix the the littering problem. The city needs to let homeowners know we all have to do our part and clean up our property and make Roanoke a place to be proud of. Let's clean up our city and make it a beautiful place to live.