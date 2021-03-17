 Skip to main content
Letter: Clear message needed on COVID situation
Last week The Roanoke Times quoted Dr. Bissell, the medical director of the NRV health district, as saying that cases of COVID-19 are declining. During a recent Montgomery County School Board meeting that was determining whether to open schools, there was also talk of declining cases.

This is puzzling since our county is rated as the second or third worst county in the state for COVID cases. We are rated at "extremely high risk" by The New York Times. Possibly these people in positions of leadership are trying to convey a positive message. Can we not wait a few weeks until that message accurately reflects our situation.

What is the danger of this kind of rhetoric? Many people in our area have recently decided to stop wearing masks. The people of Montgomery County need a clear message on our current situation. Let's save the good news until the time this makes sense.

Suzanne Glasson, Blacksburg

 

