Letter: Climate action is more than wearing green

Switching to paper straws will not cut it. False promises of reusable coffee cups made behind actions like ordering from online retailers and fast fashion entities are just another form of greenwashing. Small changes add up, but the right ones need to be made.

Climate action is more than just wearing green. But the consumer is not solely at fault.

Hidden agendas of corporations, politicians, and “green” companies are making it harder than ever to act consciously.

As a consumer it is your responsibility to research before you make a purchase to hurtle us further towards environmental disaster.

Emma Bristol, Huddleston