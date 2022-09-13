 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Climate change demands action from senators

Very frankly, since the days of fast-talking Terry McAuliffe, I have never felt that our U.S. senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have been in true tune with their constituents regarding the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Riding the fence is easy, particularly for politicians, but the horrific consequences of our human-driven changing climate demand more than political hack fence riders.

The statement below from IEEFA and Utility Dive should be the defining statistical factor regarding the rightful early demise of the Mountain Valley Pipeline:

“Despite the spike, analysts believe it is likely that gas-fired generation peaked in 2020.” (Utility Dive)

By copy of this note, I'm demanding for our children and grandchildren everywhere, that Warner and Kaine walk away from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin's hostage deal.

Ed Reynolds, Roanoke

