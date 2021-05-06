Letter: Climate change is reason for more destructive hurricanes

Just as the threat of severe winter storms subsides, it is already time to start thinking about hurricane season.

Last year’s hurricane season, the most active season on record, was so extreme that the National Hurricane Center has decided to change their naming system and begin monitoring for tropical storm activity earlier in the year [Weather Journal: "2020 Hurricane season changes forecasting, naming system," March 24].

Hurricane seasons will just become longer and more destructive as time goes on unless we take action. To do this, we need to recognize the real reason this is happening: climate change.

Putting a price on carbon emissions from fossil fuels is one of the most effective and widely supported steps in the right direction.

The burning of fossil fuels is a significant contributor to climate change, and a carbon tax would help slow this process down.

The longer we wait and watch the effects of climate change take place all around us, the worse our future will be.

Kennedy Farmer, Blacksburg