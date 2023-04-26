In 2022, climate change cost us $165 billion. We need to cut emissions immediately or pay a heavy price. "Oceans: 99% of coral reefs will be lost if we exceed 2 degrees Celsius of warming."

Coral reefs are home to 30% of marine life, and hubs of crucial biodiversity. Biodiversity provides us with oxygen, clean air, water and sustenance. Fish provide 20% of animal protein to about 3 billion people; plants provide over 80% of the human diet.

What are Republicans doing attacking climate change by protecting fossil fuels, wanting to cut health care and Social Security while claiming they want to balance the budget? These senseless acts hurt children and parents like fake cultural wars and attacking public education with lies.

We must stop listening to the cruel propaganda of the MAGA Republicans and Fox that is hurtful and flies in the face of common sense. Helping to meet the needs of all people with health care, good jobs and retirement security is a good thing, especially in such a wealthy country.

Let's elect candidates who will work together to move us forward to a better America, not backwards by taking away rights.

Richard A. French, Pasadena, California