Letter: Climate issue as a barometer

Thanks to The Roanoke Times for giving the SCOTUS climate change verdict the prominence it deserves (“Why climate change ruling matters,” July 9). Broadcast media obsessed instead about abortion, but the SCOTUS climate rules decree would cripple reduction of polluting emissions. It is difficult to believe that the justices actually think that tasking Congress with voting on each pollution rule would work. Biden, always the sycophant for the “sexy” Dem climate issue, did not address this miscarriage. That leaves Congress as the only potential adult in the room. 

Robert A. Young, Roanoke

