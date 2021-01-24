Letter: Cline and Griffith are complicit

By endorsing baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and voting to overturn the results, Reps. Morgan Griffith and Ben Cline and 145 of their colleagues are complicit in the despicable events in Washington, D.C. last Wednesday. Their slavish fealty to the president and his lost cause stoked discontent among the Trump faithful and encouraged the shameful and despicable display at the U.S. Capitol.

One rioter was photographed with a fistful of zip ties. Was he planning to use them to secure trash bags after politely cleaning up the mess from ransacking the Capitol? Or, were they intended for hostage-taking? And a kangaroo court with executions? If some of the armed rioters had had intimate knowledge of the Capitol floor plan, they could have sealed off escape routes from the House and Senate chambers and carnage could have been the result – too awful to contemplate.

No big deal, you say – Congress reconvened to certify the presidential election later that evening, and life goes on. On the contrary, the survival of our elected government was in peril and five people ultimately lost their lives in the melee.’