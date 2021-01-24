Letter: Cline and Griffith are complicit

By endorsing baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election and voting to overturn the results, Reps. Morgan Griffith and Ben Cline and 145 of their colleagues are complicit in the despicable events in Washington, D.C. last Wednesday. Their slavish fealty to the president and his lost cause stoked discontent among the Trump faithful and encouraged the shameful and despicable display at the U.S. Capitol.
One rioter was photographed with a fistful of zip ties. Was he planning to use them to secure trash bags after politely cleaning up the mess from ransacking the Capitol? Or, were they intended for hostage-taking? And a kangaroo court with executions? If some of the armed rioters had had intimate knowledge of the Capitol floor plan, they could have sealed off escape routes from the House and Senate chambers and carnage could have been the result – too awful to contemplate.
No big deal, you say – Congress reconvened to certify the presidential election later that evening, and life goes on. On the contrary, the survival of our elected government was in peril and five people ultimately lost their lives in the melee.’
While I’m not normally a fan of Sen. Lindsey Graham, it’s worth noting what he said regarding the objections to the Pennsylvania electoral vote, among others, in the wee hours of Thursday morning: the evidence for voter fraud (if there was ever any to begin with) was presented, 50+ lawsuits were found to be without merit, and the courts (which included many Republican jurists) have spoken. The contest was over when the states’ election results were certified in December.
Our democracy is only as strong as the public’s faith in the institutions that sustain it: a representative government selected through free and fair elections and an impartial justice system. When these are de-legitimized by unfounded conspiracy theories, and especially when perpetuated by elected officials, the fabric of democracy is torn and not easily mended. Griffith and Cline must strongly condemn last week’s violence AND any further attempts to disrupt the peaceful transition of power from one administration to the next.
Keith Stephenson, Blacksburg