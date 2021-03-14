Letter: Cline and Griffith destroyed their reputations

Calvin Lee Weddle of Roanoke in a Feb. 20 letter ("Letter writers trying to destroy GOP reps") accused my fellow letter-writing citizens of trying to destroy the reputations of Reps. Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith. I respectfully disagree. It was Reps. Cline and Griffith who single handedly destroyed their own reputations. On their own volition, they attempted to overturn our electoral democracy by voting to reject the legitimate Electoral College vote for Joe Biden.