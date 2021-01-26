Letter: Cline and Griffith in part responsible for attacks

An open letter to Reps. Cline and Griffith,

As I watched the events unfolding in our capital on Jan. 6, it is apparent that you, Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith, are in part responsible for the anti-American attacks on our government.

You both should be ashamed of yourselves for being part of the seditious mob that voted to throw out Biden’s electors from Arizona. Facts do not support this and, in fact, confirm the opposite. As leaders, you should have spent your time explaining to those misinformed constituents what the facts are and what they mean, not reinforce their misunderstanding.

Your part in the attempt to overthrow our government in favor of Trump, who was taped trying to strong-arm a state election official into falsifying the election results, indicates that you support a non-American, autocratic process. This is actively undermining our government. Didn’t you swear to uphold and defend our constitution?

Mr. Cline, your statement today/last night on your website pertaining to these issues is a coward’s attempt to say you’ve always been on the side of America. You haven’t. You’ve been a Trump lackey. Trump's idea of America is not supported by our Constitution.