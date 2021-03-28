Letter: Cline has duty to acknowledge election

To Rep. Ben Cline: On behalf of the Botetourt County Democratic Committee, we ask you honor your oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and acknowledge the legitimacy of the current election. It is time for you to congratulate the incoming President Joe Biden and the Vice President Kamala Harris. It is time for you to support the peaceful transition of power that is the hallmark of our democracy. It is time for you to speak to the residents of this district and the country and encourage all to work with the new administration to overcome the challenges that face our nation. It is time to insist that all work in a peaceful manner.

As your constituents, we have watched in horror as you support the frivolous attempts to overthrow the election. You have attempted to disenfranchise millions of voters from other states and ignored over 60 court rulings that indicate there was no widespread fraud. While you indicate that you do not support violence, your actions have condoned them and your silence regarding the validity of the election continues to foment the claim that this election should be overturned. It is time for you to speak out and confirm the election, speak to your constituents and call out domestic terrorism. Your words and your position as a United States Congressman matter more than ever.