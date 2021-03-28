Letter: Cline has duty to acknowledge election

To Rep. Ben Cline: On behalf of the Botetourt County Democratic Committee, we ask you honor your oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and acknowledge the legitimacy of the current election. It is time for you to congratulate the incoming President Joe Biden and the Vice President Kamala Harris. It is time for you to support the peaceful transition of power that is the hallmark of our democracy. It is time for you to speak to the residents of this district and the country and encourage all to work with the new administration to overcome the challenges that face our nation. It is time to insist that all work in a peaceful manner.
As your constituents, we have watched in horror as you support the frivolous attempts to overthrow the election. You have attempted to disenfranchise millions of voters from other states and ignored over 60 court rulings that indicate there was no widespread fraud. While you indicate that you do not support violence, your actions have condoned them and your silence regarding the validity of the election continues to foment the claim that this election should be overturned. It is time for you to speak out and confirm the election, speak to your constituents and call out domestic terrorism. Your words and your position as a United States Congressman matter more than ever.
In addition, your foci on protecting Second Amendment rights and reducing immigration are shortsighted, limiting a positive approach to growing the country’s assets while your focus on preserving the sanctity of life appears to preserve birth only, rather ensure health throughout life. We ask that you work in a bi-partisan manner to support efforts to improve the health of our communities, manage the pandemic, address environmental concerns, and develop robust educational and broadband internet strategies.
Many of Donald Trump’s supporters continued to prepare for violent confrontations before and at the Jan. 20 inauguration. You can help quell such violence by speaking up, fulfilling your constitutional duty and affirming the legitimacy of this election. Consider a bi-partisan approach that will heal the nation, rather than continue to divide.
Kathryn Kerkering, on behalf of Botetourt Democratic Committee, Fincastle