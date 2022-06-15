Letter: Cline has earned our support

As a lifelong resident of the Roanoke Valley I can look back on decades of effective leadership from our congressional representatives. Great Virginians from Richard Poff to Caldwell Butler and Bob Goodlatte have provided commonsense leadership for our area.

In 2019 that mantle of leadership was passed to Ben Cline, who has continued to effectively lead us into the 21st century.

Ben has consistently worked to protect traditional American family values, secure our borders and honor our constitutional rights and privileges. He is a proven conservative whose voting record has consistently earned him A+ ratings from groups like NRA, Family Foundation (pro-life and family), the Susan B. Anthony List and the National Right to Life.

Ben is a strong believer in limited government and fights against the overreaching of the federal government and its reckless spending practices and is a strong supporter of sensible tax decreases.

He has stood up against the Pelosi/Biden Democrats who have used their majority to tear America apart and destroy traditional American values.

Ben has fought for the protection of all people by fighting the liberal “Squad’s” reckless and foolish attempts to defund police departments across the nation. In addition, he has voted for additional training and equipment to assist local police in keeping our communities safe.

Ben traveled to the southern border to observe firsthand the chaos created by the Biden administration's rollback of the effective measures put in place by the Trump administration, and voted for the construction of the border wall that Biden has recklessly scrapped, opening the door for an influx of illegal aliens to enter our country with little or no documentation.

Support of traditional family values, protecting our communities and our border, fiscal responsibility — these are just a few of the reasons for supporting Ben Cline for another term in Congress! Voters of the 6th District, let’s send Ben back to D.C.!

Tommy Smith, Roanoke County