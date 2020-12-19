 Skip to main content
Letter: Cline is a disloyal American
Letter: Cline is a disloyal American

An open letter to Rep. Ben Cline

Rep. Cline,

I am stunned by your signing of the Amicus Brief supporting the seditious act of attempting to overturn the free and fair election of President-elect Joe Biden. Please know I will be contacting my friends in the 6th District to condemn and deplore your obsequious and un-American act. Your authoritarian bent is now in the open. Please know that I will support any action by Leader Pelosi to deny your seating and the seating of all other signees in the upcoming Congress.

I will also work to make sure you never hold an elective office again. I am one p----- off constituent and you should be ashamed of yourself. You do not believe in and have given up on democracy. Your attempt to usurp power for power's sake cannot be tolerated. As a disloyal American, history will not be kind to you or your Republican brethren. What will you tell your children, your grandchildren when they ask why you are scorned?

Stephen M. Hatchett, Roanoke

 

