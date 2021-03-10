 Skip to main content
Letter: Cline is not fit to serve
I wrote this email to Ben Cline's office and thought I would share it:

I was looking for "Saving this Democracy" as an issue when scrolling down the topics you have on your "contact me" but see I have to settle for "Other Issue." I have called and left messages at your Roanoke office over the last few days voicing my concern over your statement saying you were going to vote against certification of the Electoral College votes.

I understand you have had tremendous pressure to do so given this gerrymandered district and needing to appear to stand with Donald Trump. However, I cannot believe that you actually believe the lies that this was a rigged election. You seem to be well versed in the law and took an oath to the constitution. It is beyond me to understand how you could betray your oath of office and mislead so many of your constituents to reinforce and pass on these lies that this was a rigged election.

I thought surely you would have changed your mind after what you experienced first hand on Wednesday. I know you condemned the violence but you also are to be blamed because you encouraged the lies that these insurrectionists believe. As Mitt Romney said, "The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth. That is the burden, and the duty, of leadership."

You have disgraced the office you hold and you have turned your back on democracy to support an autocrat. I know many who voted with you thought it was just for show and a way to placate your base but it was not. You are a traitor to this democracy and to the constitution. Your decision to join your fellow seditious colleagues told us as citizens that we don't have the right to choose who leads us. What right do you have to do so?

You have the blood of those who were killed on Jan. 6 on your hands. You have either perpetuated the lies for your own political future or actually have been brainwashed. Either way, you will bear the stain and shame forever. You are not fit to serve and should resign.

Susan Thompson, Roanoke

 

