Letter: Cline must be held accountable

Ben Cline, U.S. Congressman from the 6th Congressional District signed on to a legal request to the U.S. Supreme Court to disallow the certified election results in four states in which Donald Trump lost. In doing so, he has violated his oath to uphold, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. Ben Cline needs to be held accountable for supporting the delusional rantings of the first president in U.S. history in his attempt to use whatever means to overturn a free and fair election that he lost and therefore destroy the bedrock of democracy.

Ben, you know that Republican legislators and election officials in those states did not allow mail-in and absentee ballots to be counted until AFTER in-person ballots on election day, thereby creating the false illusion that ballots were being added after the fact. You also see that essentially all of the litigation contesting these votes has been dismissed because even Trump’s biggest acolyte Attorney General Bill Barr could not find any widespread voter fraud. Are you just afraid to get on Trump’s “bad list” that he is insanely collecting, of elected republicans who won’t support his delusional and unfortunately dangerous behavior? You tried to overturn election results in other states and by this very action you say to the American people and the world that the U.S. cannot conduct free and fair elections.