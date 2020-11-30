Letter: Cline should choose his path carefully

On Nov. 6, you and 38 other House Republicans signed a letter to Attorney William Barr, urging for his resources and oversight in ensuring “that only legal votes are counted.” Included were accusations of “widespread irregularities,” and though not enumerated in the letter, these have been clarified by various Republican surrogates over the past week. Unfortunately, it appears that each of these claims, when brought before a court, federal or otherwise, has been thrown out for lack of evidence. As a career lawyer, you are aware of “burden of proof,” wherein it is necessary for the person making the claim to provide the evidence. You, and your colleagues, have made the claim, but have yet to provide evidence. These unfounded assertions are not only shortsighted, but also damaging to the institutions of democracy which employ you. As your constituent, I request that you rescind your name from this letter, speak against this partisan attack, and urge the president to work with the president-Elect.