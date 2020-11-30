Letter: Cline should choose his path carefully

A letter written and sent to recently reelected Representative Ben Cline, of Virginia’s 6th District.
On Nov. 6, you and 38 other House Republicans signed a letter to Attorney William Barr, urging for his resources and oversight in ensuring “that only legal votes are counted.” Included were accusations of “widespread irregularities,” and though not enumerated in the letter, these have been clarified by various Republican surrogates over the past week. Unfortunately, it appears that each of these claims, when brought before a court, federal or otherwise, has been thrown out for lack of evidence. As a career lawyer, you are aware of “burden of proof,” wherein it is necessary for the person making the claim to provide the evidence. You, and your colleagues, have made the claim, but have yet to provide evidence. These unfounded assertions are not only shortsighted, but also damaging to the institutions of democracy which employ you. As your constituent, I request that you rescind your name from this letter, speak against this partisan attack, and urge the president to work with the president-Elect.
Candidly, sir, I do hope you realize that Trump will only be here for so long. You should not hurry to embrace so sycophantly a president, who by means of the 23rd Amendment, will have at most four more years in office. While you and I continue on here in Virginia, this man who you continue to court will be but a memory; only this mark on your record will remain of his attempts to subvert American democracy. Remember that your seat in office is only yours for two more years.
The game you play, Representative, is a dangerous one. You will find yourself out of your job, as your actions hasten the decline of the democracy you so acutely require for employment. If a group of Representatives could pen a letter to the highest law enforcement entity in the land, pleading for urgent intervention in any election with little evidence and no consequences, then nothing else could follow but the destruction of our election’s integrity. Choose your path carefully, sir, because your constituents will not suffer your indignities for much longer.
Brian King, Roanoke
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!