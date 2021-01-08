Letter: Cline should resign

Congressman Ben Cline, your candidate lost by over 7,000,000 votes, 51.4 to 46.9 %, 306 to 232 electoral votes. You have, however, added your name and by extension, your constituents, to an unconstitutional lawsuit, without proof, to overturn legitimate votes in four other states. Votes that have been certified by those states. You deny states rights and the democratic election practices that brought you to office.

You continue to appease the losing candidate, who would be preparing to vacate the office were it not for you and your party’s fear and enablement in prolonging an illegitimate process, which undermines democracy.

You selectively honor only the votes you choose. You have shamed Virginia with your contempt of democracy and violation of your oath to the Constitution.

You should resign.

Bill Fitzgibbon, Roanoke