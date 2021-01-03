Letter: Cline still has a chance to redeem himself

The Republican Governor and Attorney General of Georgia have each declared that the the election results that award their state’s electoral votes to Biden are valid. No less of a Trump supporter than the U.S. Attorney General, Bill Barr, has stated on the record that there is no credible evidence of widespread fraud in other states that Republicans contest.

Yet our own Virginia 6th District Representative, Ben Cline, my congressman and neighbor, chose to sign on to the Texas Attorney General’s frivolous and failed lawsuit to challenge the outcome of the election—a case that the conservative majority U.S. Supreme Court refused to consider!

Cline, a career politician, chose to double down on disunity. He chose posturing partisanship over patriotism. More fundamentally, he revealed his own elitist distaste not just for Democrats, but for Democracy.

Representative Cline should be ashamed! But he still has a chance to redeem himself. On January 6, Congress will ratify the Electoral College results. I hope that this time he has the courage and integrity to break with his colleagues on the radical right, and, in the words of Congressman Paul Mitchell, who just resigned from the Republican party, ‘to stand up for democracy first, for our Constitution first, and not political considerations.'

Christopher Richter, Buchanan