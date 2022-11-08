Letter: Cline votes against gun safety so we need to vote for Lewis

We hear the statistics: As of Oct. 18, almost 36,000 people have died from gun violence in the U.S. this year; 261 of those victims were under 12 years old; 547 of the total gun deaths were the result of mass shootings.

Too many children in our country are understandably afraid to go to school. Following Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School shooting, which killed 19 children and two teachers and wounded 17 others, I read our Rep. Ben Cline’s weekly newsletter. It began with two sentences about the tragedy in Uvalde. The majority of the letter was about issues regarding a baby formula shortage, the border, partisan differences, and the sanctity of life of the unborn child — clearly not about the sanctity of the lives of those innocent students and teachers who had just been killed by someone with a legal and deadly weapon of war, an assault rifle.

I was struck by the contrast. I can assume that Rep. Cline may well believe that all life is sacred, but can only guess that he is afraid of losing gun owners’ votes, thereby unwilling to protect Americans from mass murders by our own citizens. Cline has voted against the passage of gun safety legislation, voting no on the following: Protecting Our Kids Act, Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, Active Shooter Alert Act, and Assault Weapons Ban of 2022.

We need to be represented in our U.S. Congress by someone who is willing to stand up for the rights of innocent people, willing to work to ban high-power assault weapons. No similar weapon was in existence, or even thought of, when the Second Amendment was written. We need to elect Jennifer Lewis as our next 6th District representative to Congress.

Barbara Brothers, Staunton