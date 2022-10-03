Letter: Cline wants 'Big Government' to take away your rights

My daughter has cardiomyopathy (heart failure) due to pregnancy. She almost died! She had emergency open-heart surgery to implant an LVAD (heart pump) and was put on the heart transplant list. With an amazing medical team, prayers and luck, she is doing very well today. She is a loving wife and mother to her husband and children. However, due to her medical condition, it is now too dangerous for her to become pregnant again.

Ben Cline voted against the Right to Contraception Act. He supports taking away the right of couples to decide whether or when they want to bring children into this world. He believes “Big Government“ knows better than you. If you do not believe in abortion, why would you deny families access to contraception, and put Big Government in charge of your family’s decisions? Is his idea of choice for our daughter abstinence or sterilization?

Were my daughter to become pregnant due to not having access to contraception she would be unable to have a life-saving abortion as a result of Ben Cline’s support of the Life Begins at Conception Act. He has therefore put my daughter’s life in danger! Her children could lose their mother and her husband his wife. This does not seem like “pro-life” to me. It looks more like “pro-death.”

Ben Cline believes he and Big Government know what’s best for you and your loved ones — and apparently you should be comfortable with that!

As for me, I know he does not know what is best for my family and will not enable him to let Big Government take away my rights! I cannot and will not vote for him. I strongly urge 6th District citizens to think very carefully about their vote this year.

D.L. McGreer, Staunton