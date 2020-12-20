Letter: Cline's action a disgrace

Your signing on as Amicus to the Texas lawsuit filed in the United States Supreme Court against the four states who certified that their elections were won by Biden is a disgrace to both the residents of your district and to members of the Bar and the law itself. It is a slap in the face of democracy and a thumb in the eye to the rights of everyone who voted and wanted and expected their votes to count. Since when do you as a congressional representative in Virginia have the right to tell other states how to conduct their elections in a presidential election? It is either arrogant and cultish behavior, or it is born out of an innate disdain for our very democratic principles upon which this country was founded. It is tantamount to an attempt to establish and an acquiescence in the establishment of an outright dictatorship in the face of a clear election result in which your Dear Leader lost by over seven million votes. Simply put, it is the ultimate failure of the type of leadership that your many honorable predecessors in the Congress from the 6th District have always exhibited.