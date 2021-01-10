Letter: Cline's duty should be to truth and the Constitution

Recently on the radio I heard the theory put forward that when Ben Cline (and other Virginia Representatives) signed on to Ken Paxton's coup attempt--excuse me, "amicus brief," he and they were actually "just representing their constituents," the majority of whom voted for Trump, and believe his baseless accusations of voter fraud, stolen elections, etc.

On the surface that seems like a valid argument. But if you look just a very tiny bit deeper, the flaws start to show. For example, if the majority of Rep. Cline's constituents believed that the Holocaust was a hoax, would it then be his responsibility to educate them as to reality, or would he be expected to just go along with that rank and odious falsehood? What about believing that the world is flat? Or that the moon is made of green cheese?