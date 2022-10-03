Letter: Cline's silence speaks volumes

In his address to the nation on Sept. 1, President Biden called for all Americans — “Democrats, independents, mainstream Republicans” — to reject government by violence, and instead work together to defend democracy and build a better future, one based in the Constitution, the rule of law, free and fair elections, the will of the people, honesty, decency, respect, patriotism, liberty, hope and possibility. His message was forward-looking, optimistic, inclusive and hopeful.

Nevertheless, we should never forget that the Jan. 6, 2021, rioters were not the only ones who tried, and failed, to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. On that same day, Rep. Ben Cline voted to object to state election results, in a calculated effort to throw the election to Donald Trump. To give Cline the benefit of the doubt, there were many, including then-President Donald Trump, who claimed, and even now claim, that the election was permeated by widespread voter fraud. But since that time, in spite of compelling evidence that the election was free and fair, Cline has thrown in his lot with the former president. To my knowledge, he has never renounced his votes or his support for overturning the election. Indeed, his silence on this matter has only helped perpetuate the Big Lie that the election was stolen from his patron.

Cline and his fellow MAGA Republicans, as Biden indicated, are working even now to arrogate to themselves the power to decide elections in America, casting aside voting by the people, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.

If we arrive in 2024 and Cline is in Congress, will he once again vote to install Donald Trump, his cronies and partisans, overturning the popular vote, perhaps the vote even here in Virginia?

As Virginians with long-established roots in the Shenandoah Valley (my wife’s ancestors settled here in the 1740s), we hereby call upon Cline to reject government by violence, to renounce the Big Lie and his votes in Congress and to withdraw his support for Donald Trump. Otherwise, we fear that history may very well repeat itself.

D.J. Murphy, Fishersville