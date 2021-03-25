Letter: Cline's vote an unfortunate symbol

This is excerpted from a letter I sent to Representative Ben Cline on Feb. 11.
On your comparison of Black Lives Matter to the insurrectionists at the Capitol, please regard what their movements indicate to each other and to the world. One is a group whose name is a statement that they only want people to hear and repeat, a phrase whose meaning they dearly want to impart – “Black lives matter.” The other is a group attempting to reduce just how much those Black lives matter, and how much their vote mattered in the 2020 election.
In the book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent” by Isabel Wilkerson the author compares the outcastes of India, the Dalit, to Black people in America. This is a group of people who have lived in the shadow of the upper caste since our caste system began in 1619. BLM is asking that the upper castes recognize their lives have value, because since 1619 the upper caste has made clear that they do not believe this to be the case.
The group that stormed the Capitol with a noose and zip ties were not there to plea for their lives. They believe their status in the upper caste is being threatened. They see Donald Trump as an ideal member of the topmost caste and see his enshrinement in history as their retribution for the Dalits of America trying to make their case known. Their cause is the maintenance of white caste dominance. They believe that when someone says “Black Lives Matter” it means that white ones don’t, and in this they are wrong. White lives have always mattered, but to white people, Black lives have not.
The BLM movement points out that in America, it is apparent that only white lives have mattered. This was made evident when terrorism struck the Capitol on Jan. 6, and you voted to confirm that belief after the insurrection occurred. Your vote was an unfortunate symbol to those people that their plight in the upper caste is real, and their disenfranchisement is something to physically assault people for.
M. Lawson, Roanoke