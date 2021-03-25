Letter: Cline's vote an unfortunate symbol

This is excerpted from a letter I sent to Representative Ben Cline on Feb. 11.

On your comparison of Black Lives Matter to the insurrectionists at the Capitol, please regard what their movements indicate to each other and to the world. One is a group whose name is a statement that they only want people to hear and repeat, a phrase whose meaning they dearly want to impart – “Black lives matter.” The other is a group attempting to reduce just how much those Black lives matter, and how much their vote mattered in the 2020 election.

In the book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontent” by Isabel Wilkerson the author compares the outcastes of India, the Dalit, to Black people in America. This is a group of people who have lived in the shadow of the upper caste since our caste system began in 1619. BLM is asking that the upper castes recognize their lives have value, because since 1619 the upper caste has made clear that they do not believe this to be the case.