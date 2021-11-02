Letter: Coalfields transition

I hope to address a critical juncture in our economic growth and sustainability. Our efforts to address this ever-evolving crisis are imperative as we navigate strengthening the foundation for future economic success.

Between 1990 and 2019 employment in Virginia’s coalfields fell from 10,600 jobs to just 2,500, dropping steeply alongside the metric tons miners pulled out of the ground. With domestic and global demand for coal continuing to decline and clean energy on the rise, this isn’t a trend that’s going to self-correct, therefore commanding that Congress help retool the Appalachian economy while also addressing a legacy of pollution in the coalfields.

This means passing a Build Back Better Act that recognizes the economic and environmental plight of Appalachia, by helping retool idled factories, clean up abandoned mines, remediate Brownfields and Superfund sites, and invest in programs to reestablish Main Street economies.

Federal investment can also invigorate the energy economy of tomorrow by investing in renewable energy manufacturing, job training, and incentivizing the build-out of clean energy. These efforts will create jobs in the near- and long-term, helping to create the balance between building new industries and modernizing old ones.