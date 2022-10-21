Letter: Cobb has shown both service and leadership

We are writing in support of Joe Cobb for reelection to the Roanoke City Council on Nov. 8. Joe is seeking his second term on council after a successful initial term that included service as vice mayor.

His service and leadership in community, faith and family is unmatched among council candidates. His dedication to building strong community includes several decades of effort on local issues, including important work on addressing the root causes of gun violence. His service to faith as an ordained minister and practicing chaplain stretches back four decades and encompasses a diverse and interfaith perspective on community spirituality. And as a husband, father and grandfather, his dedication to his family creates the foundation for all his energetic good work.