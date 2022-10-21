 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Cobb has shown both service and leadership

We are writing in support of Joe Cobb for reelection to the Roanoke City Council on Nov. 8. Joe is seeking his second term on council after a successful initial term that included service as vice mayor. 

His service and leadership in community, faith and family is unmatched among council candidates. His dedication to building strong community includes several decades of effort on local issues, including important work on addressing the root causes of gun violence. His service to faith as an ordained minister and practicing chaplain stretches back four decades and encompasses a diverse and interfaith perspective on community spirituality. And as a husband, father and grandfather, his dedication to his family creates the foundation for all his energetic good work.

Roanoke is a beautiful place to live, work and build strong families. But this doesn’t happen in a vacuum. The tireless leadership of strong public servants like Joe Cobb make it so.

People are also reading…

Chad and Shelley Braby, Roanoke

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert