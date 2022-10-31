Letter: Cobb is the kind of candidate voters should be looking for

In less than two weeks we get to vote again. In the last six years many of us have been both inspired and exhausted by politics, local and national. The constant drumbeat of negative ads, cable news and lack of civility have transformed the process of voting into a negative day on the calendar.

The purpose of this letter is simple, and twofold.

One: Don't let the malaise take hold. Vote. Vote on Nov. 8 and in every state, local and national election where you are allowed to participate. Make the effort to learn who your local, state and national officials are and what they stand for.

Two: Vote for people who run and serve for the benefit of others, and not themselves. People like Joe Cobb. I met Joe serving on the board for a local homeless organization over 15 years ago and we have stayed close even after board service. Joe is honest. Joe is thoughtful. Joe is smart and intuitive. Joe's presence on the Roanoke City Council has meant we have at least one council member who balances the needs of existing local businesses and Roanoke citizens. He wants what is best for every corner of Roanoke and every resident, not just those with the loudest voices or most influential job titles.

Joe is someone who daily lives both the golden rule of doing unto others, but also serving the least of these as referenced in Matthew 25.

While he sounds too good to be true (a politician who actually walks the walk), he is just that, a servant leader.

So while I understand the desire to check out of this election, take a news diet and ignore the local election cycle, I implore you to do the opposite. Check in: research the candidates and vote for Joe Cobb for Roanoke City Council.

Lauren Ellerman, Roanoke