Letter: College debt relief plan could actually go farther

President Joe Biden’s plan to rescue America’s middle class from layers of college loans is being praised by many families who have been struggling to pay back those loans, but it is receiving harsh criticism from those who have already paid back their loans, or who were unable to afford to go to college. I am, by the way, one of the latter. With the help of a few lucky breaks, I managed to turn my high school diploma into a career in automotive engineering, technical analysis and training, and parts marketing and field management for a series of manufacturers that included Toyota, Rolls-Royce/Bentley, Ford and Hyundai.

While I’ve never had a college loan, I have seen the terrible burdens they place upon young college graduates and their families. I am concerned that President Biden’s action does not do a thing to address the real problem, and so young families will continue to suffer. The real problem with college loans is the exorbitant interest rates charged by unscrupulous lenders, that make it darned near impossible to ever pay off the loan.

Okay, I know it is capitalist blasphemy to suggest it, but what needs to be done is to directly pay off all those predatory college loans, relieving those young families of their obligations, and then limit the rates financial institutions can charge for college loans from now on. I think something like 1.5% would be appropriate, as that’s what the banks are paying for interest on savings accounts. If the banks and “mouse houses” refuse to loan money at those rates, perhaps the U.S. government could invest in education in this way. It would do a lot more good for our country than the trillions of dollars they have wasted on 20-year wars in the Middle East, or updates to a nuclear weapons force that, if ever used, promises to destroy all living things on the planet.

John Ketwig, Bedford