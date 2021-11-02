Letter: Colony House suggestion

Recently I traveled to the Roanoke/Salem area to take care of some personal business. On two separate occasions as I waited for the Red Lobster on Franklin Road to open, I noticed that the Colony House Motor Lodge building is sitting vacant.

This property would be an ideal location for a developer to convert into apartments and/or condos for veterans and/or disabled individuals. Perhaps a dedicated van service could be set up to provide transportation to and from Tanglewood Mall.

A community like this would serve as a model to other cities and towns to make life easier and affordable for both veterans and/or disabled individuals. Several local communities like Bedford and Vinton are converting old buildings into apartments and/or condos.

G.N. Sword, Moneta