Letter: Column sheds light on good news in our community

This is an expression of thanks to JoAnne Poindexter for her coverage in the June 3 "Your Community: Giving" column of Roanoke Women's Foundation's "Power of the Purse" event, showcasing RWF's most recent grants.

Those of us working and volunteering in the nonprofit sector have long appreciated her stories for their recognition of the many ways in which local organizations and individuals serve this community. Having contributed more than $4.5 million to 81 projects throughout our region over the past 17 years, RWF is especially well aware of the generous and creative dedication manifested by our grant applicants each year.

From the arts to the environment, from education to health and human services, these worthwhile efforts continue to enhance the quality of life in the greater Roanoke area.

We value Ms. Poindexter and The Roanoke Times for telling the good news to your readers.

MaryJean R. Levin, President, Roanoke Women's Foundation, Roanoke