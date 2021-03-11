 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Comcast should offer ACC Network
0 comments

Letter: Comcast should offer ACC Network

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It’s about time for someone with clout to step up. Someone needs to tell Comcast it’s time to offer the ACC network to it’s customers There are two ACC schools in Virginia. Comcast is the prominent cable carrier in my area (Blacksburg) and the primary carrier in the Richmond metropolitan area.

There are a lot of ACC sports fans in both areas. I was recently in Florida where there are also two ACC schools. I was in the Tampa area where the prominent cable carrier is Spectrum. Spectrum offers their customers the ACC network as part of the Basic package—not the premium package or the sports package, but with the Basic package. Is this too much to ask from Comcast?

So, who should step up to force Comcast to offer the ACC Network? The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors? Or our state representatives—Morgan Griffin and Chris Hurst? Or our senators — Mark Warner and Tim Kaine? The simple answer is they all should.

This should not be tolerated; this travesty has existed way too long.

A. E. Venturino, Blacksburg

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Time to boycott

Most Americans are sick and tired of the "Chinese Virus," the lockdowns, the shutdowns - not to mention the masks and the 6 feet rule. It is t…

Letters

Letter: What is an emergency?

If you’re driving and see a person crossing the road far ahead of you, it’s a situation where you need to slow down, but not one where emergen…

Letters

Letter: Comcast vs. ACC Network

It appears the finance guys at the ACC Network and Comcast are in a standoff. Below is what I found on the net that summarizes where this stan…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert