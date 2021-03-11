Letter: Comcast should offer ACC Network

It’s about time for someone with clout to step up. Someone needs to tell Comcast it’s time to offer the ACC network to it’s customers There are two ACC schools in Virginia. Comcast is the prominent cable carrier in my area (Blacksburg) and the primary carrier in the Richmond metropolitan area.

There are a lot of ACC sports fans in both areas. I was recently in Florida where there are also two ACC schools. I was in the Tampa area where the prominent cable carrier is Spectrum. Spectrum offers their customers the ACC network as part of the Basic package—not the premium package or the sports package, but with the Basic package. Is this too much to ask from Comcast?

So, who should step up to force Comcast to offer the ACC Network? The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors? Or our state representatives—Morgan Griffin and Chris Hurst? Or our senators — Mark Warner and Tim Kaine? The simple answer is they all should.

This should not be tolerated; this travesty has existed way too long.

A. E. Venturino, Blacksburg