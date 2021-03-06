Letter: Comcast vs. ACC Network

It appears the finance guys at the ACC Network and Comcast are in a standoff. Below is what I found on the net that summarizes where this stands (at least when the source documents were written/posted).
For years, Atlantic Coast Conference sports aired on ESPN and other networks at no additional cost to customers. Now, ESPN has launched the ACC Network, a new TV network that will carry some of the ACC games.
Unfortunately, they are demanding a large fee to carry it. This would mean that all customers, even those who do not watch ACC sports, would need to pay more,” Comcast states. “Many ACC games are still available on broadcast and cable channels without the new network. However, in support of our customers, Comcast will not carry the ACC Network until we reach an agreement at a fair and reasonable cost.”
ESPN counters that several other pay TV providers carry it, such as Charter/Spectrum, U-verse, Dish, Sling TV, DIRECTV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu, Verizon and AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now. And they find the carriage fees acceptable, the programmer says.
To help address this impasse does anyone have any insights on the following questions?
• How many subscribers does Comcast have in the greater Roanoke Valley area (including NRV, Lynchburg, Danville, and the Highlands)?
• How does this compare to other cable providers (what is Comcast's market share in the area)?
• How much does the ACC charge other cable companies (such as Cox) to subscribe to their channel?
• What the "gap" in negotiations? Is it only about money? or something else?
• Is it true that Comcast doesn't care about their cable subscribers because their revenue stream from other lines of business are so lucrative?
• Is the ACC Network (Disney) trying to extort Comcast with outlandish charges?
• Do the bosses of the ACC conference realize they are alienating their fan base? Do they care?
• Why won't Comcast offer the ACC Network as a subscription based premium channel (like they offer for major league sports)?
Any suggestions offered would be greatly appreciated.
Mack Banner, Salem