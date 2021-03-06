Letter: Comcast vs. ACC Network

It appears the finance guys at the ACC Network and Comcast are in a standoff. Below is what I found on the net that summarizes where this stands (at least when the source documents were written/posted).

For years, Atlantic Coast Conference sports aired on ESPN and other networks at no additional cost to customers. Now, ESPN has launched the ACC Network, a new TV network that will carry some of the ACC games.

Unfortunately, they are demanding a large fee to carry it. This would mean that all customers, even those who do not watch ACC sports, would need to pay more,” Comcast states. “Many ACC games are still available on broadcast and cable channels without the new network. However, in support of our customers, Comcast will not carry the ACC Network until we reach an agreement at a fair and reasonable cost.”

ESPN counters that several other pay TV providers carry it, such as Charter/Spectrum, U-verse, Dish, Sling TV, DIRECTV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu, Verizon and AT&T TV and AT&T TV Now. And they find the carriage fees acceptable, the programmer says.

To help address this impasse does anyone have any insights on the following questions?