Letter: Coming soon? — shared solar for Southwest Virginia

Would you like to have solar panels installed on your roof, but your home is surrounded by shade trees? Do you live in an apartment complex, but want solar-supplied electricity? Do you run a business in a building that you do not own? If so, shared or community solar would be of tremendous value to you!

Shared solar would allow you to buy into a shared solar facility and reap the rewards of using renewable, clean energy to power your home, apartment or business while lowering your utility bill without the hassle or expense of installing your own panels.

Shared solar could bring many job opportunities to local solar companies and workers.

A bill is being crafted right now by state Sen. John Edwards and his team entitled the Shared Solar Access for Southwest Virginia Act to make shared solar available to Appalachian Power customers in Southwest and South-Central Virginia. It’s already available for people in other parts of Virginia.

The way shared solar works is that a solar installer or developer builds and owns a solar array in a vacant field or large rooftop. The electricity generated from the project is measured and fed to the existing grid. Customers subscribe to the project for a portion of their energy needs and receive a credit or deduction from their electricity bill.