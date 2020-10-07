Letter: Coming together in CommUNITY IN 2020

The year of 2020 has brought us dark times – but the bright light of neighborly love is reflected in the Melrose-Orange Avenue neighborhood, where so many of us have come together from throughout the Roanoke Valley to benefit our children. The immediate neighborhood’s families and children and local businesses, volunteers from far and wide, a variety of faith communities, some located in NW Roanoke and others from far-reaching corners of our valley, a rich potpourri of races and ages and backgrounds, an international organization – the Kiwanis Children’s Fund, as well as local foundations and charities, ALL joined in commUNITY to build a 10,000 sq. ft. inclusive playground, so that ALL may play.

Active outdoor play builds stronger minds and bodies and neighborhoods. Children learn through play to resolve differences and solve problems and figure out how to get along with one another. What did we adults learn as we faced our common challenge of raising the funds needed to purchase all the adaptive equipment and to make the neighborhood’s dreams of play come true? Amazing what can be accomplished even in the face of COVID-19, when we each act on our common love for our children!